EastEnders is filmed in Milton Keynes as Patsy Palmer makes surprise return

The famous BBC soap EastEnders is being filmed in Milton Keynes for a special stint this Spring.

The episodes will see the return of popular Patsy Palmer, who played Bianca for many years.

Her character moved away from Albert Square to Milton Keynes in 2014 with partner Terry Spraggan, and, according to the storyline, the couple have lived there ever since.

Patsy Palmer is returning to EastEnders for a brief spell - from her fictional home in Milton Keynes

But soon the 51-year-old actor-turned-DJ will make a brief return over three episodes, when she will be visited by her stepdaughter Whitney. Whitney's partner Zack will accompany her.

Filming for the episodes has already started but is not yet known where the scenes are being shot or where in Milton Keynes Bianca is ‘living’.

Bianca was first seen in EastEnders in 1993. She was last seen in the soap when she made a guest appearance in 2019.

Patsy told Sky News recently: "I'm so excited to be reprising the role of Bianca. EastEnders holds such a special place in my heart, so it's always a pleasure to be back."

Bianca, years after leaving the soap, has always remained a favourite with fans, said EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw.

He told Sky News: "We know our audiences will be thrilled at her return as she is thrust into the heart of the drama alongside step-daughter Whitney."