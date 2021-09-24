Channel 5's Skin A&E look for more people in Northamptonshire to feature on their television show

Dr Adil and Dr Dev.

Channel 5 are currently on the lookout for people in Northamptonshire with various skin conditions to appear in the third series of their hit show, 'Skin A&E'.

The show - produced by Welsh TV company, Boom Cymru - follows a team of UK dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions. 'Skin A&E' gives viewers a no-filter look at surgeries and treatments and it reflects how living with such skin conditions has affected the quality of life and - often - mental health of their patients.

Casting Researcher at Boom Cyrmu, Maia Adelia, said: "Our casting team is currently looking for people in Northampton and the surrounding areas, who would like the opportunity to see a consultant dermatologist and potentially receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are looking for people with cysts, lipomas and other lumps and bumps who have, for example, been told that their condition cannot be treated on the NHS, that they are on a long waiting list for treatment or the treatment they have been hoping to receive has been delayed."

This follows the success of the show's first two series and, after requesting Northamptonshire participants for their second series back in March, the doors to the Skin A&E clinic are opening yet again as it returns for its third series. A team of top UK dermatologists will provide participants with a free consultation, advice and medical treatment if appropriate.

The second series featured a lady with a huge lipoma on her shoulder and a man with multiple cysts on his head.

Maia continued: "If you, or someone you know, has a skin condition then the team at Boom would like to hear from you.

"Perhaps your condition doesn’t qualify for treatment on the NHS? Or your treatment has been delayed? Have you been unable to find the right treatment for your skin condition? Or are you on a long waiting list for a referral to a dermatologist?

"Our team of dermatologists would love to help you!"

Applicants, who are selected for the show, must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day between November 2021 and January 2022.

All applicants must be legal residents of the UK, currently live in the UK and be aged 18 and above.

To get more information and fill in an application form, email the production company at: [email protected]