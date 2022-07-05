Channel 5’s ‘Skin A&E’ are looking for people in Northampton with skin complaints to star on show

Channel 5 and 5Star's TV show, 'Skin A&E' - produced by Boom Cymru.

Channel 5 are on the lookout for people in Northampton with skin problems to appear on their show, ‘Skin A&E.’

The series, produced by Welsh TV company Boom Cymru, is set in a private skin clinic and follows some of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists as they treat patients with a range of skin conditions.

‘Skin A&E’ is now back for its fourth series and are searching for people in Northampton, who would like the opportunity to receive free treatment for their skin complaint.

Casting producer, Daniel Jones, said: "Following three successful series, Skin A&E is back and, once again, we’ll be opening the doors to our dermatology clinic.

“Our expert team of top UK dermatologists will be ready to give members of the public a free consultation along with advice and where appropriate, treatment for their skin complaints.

“From lipomas to cysts and lumps to bumps, we would love to hear from anyone that requires our experts' help."

The last three series of Skin A&E featured a woman with a huge lipoma on her shoulder and a man with multiple cysts on his head. The show took a no-filter look at their surgery and treatments and gave an insight into how living with such conditions affected patients’ quality of life and often their mental health too.

The show is on the lookout for Northampton residents, who have:

Cysts, lipomas or other undiagnosed skin condition A skin condition that is affecting their confidence or day-to-day life Been told that treatment for their skin condition is not available on the NHS Been put on a long waiting list for treatment

If you meet any of the above requirements then Channel 5 wants to hear from you to see if their dermatologists can help.

Chosen applicants must be willing to talk openly and frankly about their condition and be available for filming for one day in August or September.

All applicants must be legal residents living in the UK and aged 18 or above.

Applicants should be aware that, due to the high volume of applications, responses are not guaranteed for everyone.