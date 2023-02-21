A second series of Channel 4’s ‘Worst House in the Street’ show is in the making and the production company wants participants from Northampton.

The programme is hosted by 2022 I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant Scarlette Douglas and her brother Stuart Douglas.

Based on renovating homes on a budget, the first series aired in September last year and the show’s production company is now in the process of finding new homeowners who are fixing up their houses.

One of the show’s producers said: “On the show, we follow the renovation journeys of families, couples or friends from all over the UK, who have recently bought a 'Fixer Upper'.

“Those that take part, receive professional help and advice from our property experts, Stuart and Scarlette Douglas on the best way to renovate, style and add value to the home that they are doing up.

“At this stage in the process of making our programme, we are looking for participants that have either just purchased their home (or are close to completing) and about to begin their renovation process, which must be completed within our filming time frame of March 2023 to May/June 2023.”

Last year’s series saw the hosts attend six houses across the nation including in Croydon, York, The Wirral, Bristol, Swansea and Bedfordshire as families attempted to create their dream homes on a budget.