With a gritty look at some of the challenges facing communities - from knife crime to mental health and teens navigating parental drama - this year’s Northampton Film Festival issues a clarion call to the rebels, revolutionaries, misfits, mavericks, creatives and changemakers among us, who are not afraid to face life’s challenges head on, in order to make a difference.

According to Festival Director, Becky Carrier “We continue to celebrate the revolutionary spirit of the people of Northamptonshire through our selection of films from up-and-coming and established filmmakers from the county, as well as selections that speak to that spirit made by others across Britain. We’ve got something for everyone, with dramas and documentaries that will make you laugh out loud, shed a tear or root for the underdog.”

In the run up to the festival this year, Northampton Film Festival took their Rebels and Revolutionaries manifesto to the Northamptonshire community and challenged them to produce a short film that they felt captured the county’s unique spirit. So far, with the support of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, over 120 volunteers have been involved in the Northants: Kind of a Big Deal film.

On location at Boughton House

“We are really excited to share the results of our community project to produce a manifesto of sorts for the county about what makes Northamptonshire tick. And they didn’t disappoint. Taking us through layer upon layer of Northants history, it’s made clear that wherever you walk in the county, you are walking in the footsteps of Kings, Queens, innovators and dissidents, as the late historian Mike Ingram so eloquently said. From Northamptonshire’s pivotal role in the making of Parliament, as well as in the plot to explosively demolish it; to its dissident scholars who dared to oppose the Crown, causing King Henry III to issue a Royal Decree to dissolve the University of Northampton.”

“Homage is also paid to the accomplishments of outstanding women like Margaret Bondfield (1873-1953), Britain’s first female cabinet minister and privy counsellor; as well as more recent heroes like national Scooter Champion Jayden Sharman and BMX Olympic Bronze Medallist Declan Brookes at the internationally-renowed Adrenaline Alley in Corby. And of course there’s nowhere else that can claim they produced footwear for Darth Vader, James Bond and King Charles.”

Northants: Kind of a Big Deal can be viewed online now, at: https://northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk/kindofabigdeal/

The 2023 line up of films screening at Northampton Filmhouse between 22 May - 4 June includes:

The Mourning Bird (George Somner / drama short)After the death of his older brother, 13 year old Ky's first encounter with grief forces him to find closure in an unlikely way. In this intimate look at the impact that needless acts of violence have on families, director George Somner explores the traumatic issue of knife crime and hopes the film will open up conversations about how we can step in as friends, family and peers, to create spaces for young people to talk and work through their troubles.Trailer: https://youtu.be/i5JwZACBWhk

The Electricity in Me (Mat Sheldon / drama short)Director Mat Sheldon shares the story of his Canadian birth mother Joan. Pregnant by her 50-year-old university professor, Joan gives Mat up for adoption, settling in England to forge a new life. Years later, following her death from cancer, Mat gleans from Joan's personal diaries and letters a portrait of a woman who never stopped loving him. Joan is brought to life through a powerful performance by actor Ellora Torchia, who lays bare Joan's profound grief and a family tie that could not be broken.Trailer: https://youtu.be/6hcDi8heZ8o

A Life on the Farm (Oscar Harding / documentary feature)Described as ‘Monty Python meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ but suitable for a 12A audience! A Life on the Farm is an astonishing, highly entertaining and life-affirming documentary that takes an in-your-face look at the life of Charles Carson - farmer, inventor, outsider artist, and pioneer of death positivity. His life and work are examined by those who knew him best, as well as by a whole new generation of fans from across the world who have been inspired by the legacy he left behind.Trailer: https://youtu.be/Nyl4KpcT_aA

When Pigs Escape (Jusep Moreno / documentary feature)Matilda, a pregnant pig, escapes from a farm to give birth to her piglets and escapes the impending slaughterhouse. Following a pressure campaign, the pig family is eventually rescued by Brinsley Animal Rescue and The Surge Sanctuary. The documentary recounts the campaign to save Matilda and her babies and follows their new life after being rescued. It is a biographical piece that invites us to look at pigs like we have never seen them before.Trailer: https://youtu.be/66tYMp-ucrY

The Northampton Film Festival has been made possible through partnerships with and support from Northampton Town Centre BID, the University of Northampton, Panavision, Northampton Filmhouse, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, CARRIER-media and Northampton Town Council.

For the full line up information, tickets and passes visit: https://northamptonfilmfestival.eventive.org/welcome

