Born to Perform ‘beside themselves with excitement’ to appear on TV again alongside fellow BGT star

A Northampton dance troupe, who received a golden buzzer on Britain’s Got Talent last year and reached the semi finals, were “beside themselves with excitement” to appear on television once again.

Born to Perform, made up of disabled dancers, featured on CBBC last Thursday (February 9) alongside Eva Abley – a stand-up comedian who reached the BGT final.

Born to Perform and Eva built a friendship while on the show, as Eva has cerebral palsy and they connected over disability.

It was Eva’s documentary, ‘My life - Eva’s having a ball’, that the 14 Born to Perform semi-finalists were invited to feature in.

Eva paid the group a surprise visit at the Deco Theatre with her film crew, where Born to Perform taught her a routine for the documentary – which they later performed at a charity ball in aid of Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

As Eva has grown up receiving care from the hospital and still does on a yearly basis, the documentary is based around hosting a ball to give back.

Clemmie Milnes one of the three directors of Born to Perform said: “We’d given the students an inkling they were going to see someone they knew again, but they had no idea who and that they were going to appear on CBBC.

Filming for the CBBC documentary took place last summer.

“For them to have a celebrity friend they can connect with on a deeper level is so lovely to see.

“Our group has used this platform to show people how fantastic those with disabilities are and we are keeping the momentum going from BGT – but this time to a younger audience who need to know disability isn’t a barrier.”

It was a surprise to the guests who attended the ball in Eva’s documentary that Born to Perform were the special guests, which Clemmie says added to the “feel good factor”.

The filming took place last summer and after waiting months to watch it back, Clemmie said: “They were beside themselves with excitement to watch it on television. It took them back to their BGT days.”

Born to Perform were surprise guests at the charity ball the documentary was based around.

