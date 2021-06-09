Ambles House B&B owner in Northampton shares all about her winning experience on hit Channel 4 show

A Northampton bed and breakfast owner has revealed what it was like winning Channel 4's Four in a Bed television show.

Amanda Lyon-Brown has owned Ambles House, in East Park Parade, since March 2019 after swapping her high-flying job in London to pursue her dream of owning her own B&B.

The owner, originally from Cogenhoe, was filmed back in October 2019, but the show was aired last year and was also repeated recently this year.

Amanda Lyon-Brown with her Norfolk Terrier, Trudie

The show entails each B&B hosting the other owners for a night and the guests pay whatever they think the stay is worth, with the winner being the place that gets back the most from what they usually charge.

Amanda won after one couple paid £15 over the asking price because they enjoyed their stay so much, which brought her to tears and was her favourite moment of the show.

The former London-based lawyer's PA said: "It was a lovely experience. I know the show and it can be quit brutal and horrible but I was very fortunate the three other contestants were lovely - we got on really well.

"The producers were a bit annoyed we got on so well! They like a bit of controversy."

Amanda and Trudie outside Ambles B&B

Amanda explained what it was like being a long-time fan going on the show.

She said: "I've been watching Four in a Bed since day one so I knew what to expect before I went on.

"It was a bit surreal, really. I have wanted a B&B for 30 years but I only got Ambles two years ago. I told myself that one day, when I get a B&B, I will go on the show.

"The whole thing was just really tiring, you're just on the go all the time! You're being interviewed constantly throughout the day; it's exhausting but fun!"

Amanda took her guests to Franklin's Gardens and Les Olives, in Sheep Street, as part of her episode, which went down well among the other contestants.

Back at the B&B, Amanda's breakfast, hosting skills, and the building's cosiness scored high marks across the board, with all three pairs of contestants saying it was like a 'home away from home'.

Amanda said she did not go on the show to win, but admitted it would be good advertising for her establishment whatever the outcome.

However, when the show went to air in March 2020 - the week before the first lockdown - her bookings started to cancel.

Amanda said: "It was a bit annoying but luckily we have had lodgers instead. That's how I've survived the pandemic. It's not been too bad, I've not really made money but I've not lost any either.

"Bookings are starting to come in again. July and August are really busy.

"I'm not going to count my chickens until we really know we are out of it. But I'm just getting back into the habit of working hard."

Finally, Amanda revealed her secret of being a good B&B host.

She said: "I think one of the main things is being able to read people. You have guests and you can straight away tell they may not want to interact as much as others, so it's being able to tell when to chat and when not to.