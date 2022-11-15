Join millions across the nation to watch BBC's Children in Need SPOTacular (photo: Getty Images)

It’s that time of the year again, on Friday November 18, when the public join major celebrities in the UK to raise awareness and vital funds for disadvantaged young people.

The charity campaign will be broadcast live on the BBC from 7pm, also available later on BBC iPlayer.

The Great SPOTacular Appeal Night this year will be presented by former Lioness and BBC presenter Alex Scott, Bake Off original Mel Giedroyc, presenter Ade Adepitan, and comedians Chris Ramsey and Jason Manford. Fitness coach and personality Joe Wicks will also be involved and will host a ‘Walk With Joe’ event for the occasion, taking on a 30-mile walk that he aims to complete in ten hours.

Pudsey Bear will again be at the forefront of fundraising activities for Children in Need (photo: Getty Images)

Others taking part include Olympic boxer Nicola Adams, Love Island host Laura Whitmore, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, TV presenter Katie Piper and Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher.

There are many other ways to get involved in fundraising with spotty outfits, spotty bakes, spotty games and spotty challenges as we all join in with The Great SPOTacular.

Look SPOTacular to raise funds. You could go all out by donning a SPOTacular three-piece suit, or you could go for a more subtle approach by wearing some SPOTacular socks.

Whether you’re a nail painter, fancy hairdresser or face painter, charge your friends a few quid for a SPOTacular makeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raise money in your office by heading to work in your slippers and pyjama bottoms. If they’re spotty, even better!

You could even host a SPOTacular bake sale or raise funds by competing in the Bear Pong game – The aim of the game is simple: compete against your friends to be the best at bouncing ping pong balls so they land (and stay!) in cups at the far end of the table.

Going on a fundraising walk is another way to raise vital cash. It could be a Joe Wicks walk or a Countryfile ramble – you decide. There are also many fundraising resources available at www.childreninneed.co.uk website.

Twinkl is the BBC Children in Need’s Official Education Partner and will be doing plenty of fundraising of their own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

George at Asda also has a few fundraising ideas of their own.

They have some eye-popping SPOTacular Children In Need clothes. The range has everything for the littlest members of the family all the way through to grown-ups.

In addition, they have bake tins if you decide to host a bake sale. And beans for a sponsored bean bath and goodies if you decide to hold a raffle.

On the food front Fearne & Rosie, the healthier, happier, reduced sugar jam brand, has transformed its best-selling strawberry jam into an endearing Pudsey Edition especially for this year’s BBC Children in Need Appeal!

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jam-tastic Pudsey Edition jar, which can also be personalised, marks the beginning of a three-year relationship between Fearne & Rosie and BBC Children in Need, working together to help raise vital funds for children and young people across the country so they can be the best they can be, regardless of the challenges they face.