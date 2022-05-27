Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema
All outdoor cinema times in Northamptonshire with films such as Encanto, Mamma Mia!, Dirty Dancing, The Lost City and The Breakfast Club

Films for everyone.

By David Summers
Friday, 27th May 2022, 10:44 am

There is something really special about watching a film outdoors.

In the next few months, there are plenty of opportunities through Outdoor Cinema Northampton at Delapre Abbey in Northampton and Luna Flix Outdoor Cinema at venues across Northamptonshire.

For prices and to book your tickets, visit their websites https://www.cinemaoutdoor.co.uk/northamptonoutdoorcinema and http://www.lunaflix.co.uk/

Simon Hopkins, Luna Flix organiser, said: “Going to an outdoor cinema, especially with a picnic and being with friends watching a classic movie or recent smash together, is a special night out, and I recognised everyone's budgets are now likely to be tighter. I'd rather encourage having the experience of sharing films so instead of raising prices this summer - we dropped them.”

1. Bohemian Rhapsody

Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Delapre Abbey, Friday June 17 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

2. The Lion King

Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Delapre Abbey, Saturday June 18 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm.

3. Mamma Mia!

Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Delapre Abbey, Saturday June 18 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm

4. Prisoner_of_azkaban_UK_poster.jpg

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Outdoor Cinema Northampton, Sunday June 19 from 12.30pm to 4.30pm

