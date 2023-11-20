Alan Carr's sitcom 'Changing Ends' set in Northampton recommissioned for second series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A sitcom following the early life of comedian Alan Carr has been recommissioned and will be returning for a second series.

‘Changing Ends’, which is set in Northampton and is fiction, but based on real life, first hit our screens in June this year.

The first series, split into six episodes, followed the Chatty Man’s life growing up in the eighties in Northampton, with a father who managed Northampton Town Football Club. The show as labelled an “autobiographical comedy” and was a love letter to a time and town where things were not always inclusive. Following his journey through puberty, adolescence and discovering he was a gay man during a less accepting decade, the series is based on Alan’s memoirs from growing up.

Alan Carr and actor Oliver Savell who plays young Alan in 'Changing Ends'. Photo: Alan Carr/Instagram

Alan has now confirmed ITV has recommissioned the sit com for a second series.

He posted on Instagram on Saturday (November 18): “We are heading back up to the Rose Of The Shires Northampton for a second series of Changing Ends - it’s been recommissioned.

"Thank you @itv and thank you to the amazing cast and especially @oliver_savell - what a talented young lad.

"It’s obviously bittersweet too as I won’t have my brilliantly funny writing partner Simon with me - boy am I going to miss those laughs in the writing room.

“If you haven’t seen Changing Ends they all on @itvxofficial. Right I’m off to get writing.”

Although many places in Northampton were replicated for the first series, none of the scenes were filmed in the town. However, when Alan spoke to Chronicle & Echo earlier this year, he said he would have “loved” to have filmed in Northampton, and the reason they didn’t was down to “boring legalities".

He also said: “Maybe if it gets recommissioned for another series we can film a scene on top of the National Lift Tower.”

There has been no indication yet as to when the second series will hit our screens.