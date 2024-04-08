24 Hours in Police Custody: Cambridgeshire Police 'No body murder' investigation to feature on Channel 4 show tonight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Cambridgeshire Police investigation of a ‘no body murder’ will be featured on Channel 4’s 24 Hours in Police Custody tonight (April 8).

‘The no body murder’ episode follows the case of Ricardas Puisys who was last seen in September 2015 before completely vanishing without a trace from his home in Wisbech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investigations lead detectives from the Major Crime Unit to discover Ricardas, who was 35 at the time he went missing, may have been the victim of a serious assault in the hours before his disappearance and the main line of enquiry is that he has been murdered.

Ricardas Puisys

The five year investigation began with key searches to discover the whereabouts of Ricardas’s body until the case took an unexpected turn and the team were given some hope he may be alive.

Superintendent Adam Gallop, who led the murder investigation, said: “While I always hoped we would find Ricardas alive all the evidence led us to believe it was highly unlikely. Given the fact no one had seen or heard from him our searches were focused on looking for his body and those responsible for his death.

“He had literally vanished and no one ever saw him again.”

Three years into the investigation the case took an unusual turn when officers discovered a Facebook page had been set up by someone claiming to be Ricardas. The team were then faced with the difficult task of identifying the owner of the account and finally finding Ricardas, with new hope that he may be alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Through the investigative journey the team uncover disturbing details about the dark and dangerous world of modern slavery in Cambridgeshire.

Superintendent Gallop added: “This was one of the most unusual cases I have ever led. We had strong evidence to suggest Ricardas had been murdered and there was no trace of him after September 2015.”

The episode was first broadcast in 2021.