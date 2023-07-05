Fever’s International Candlelight Concert Series Comes to Northampton

Northampton, 15th July 2023- Fever, the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, brings the Candlelight Concerts to Northampton with a series of special performances, kicking off with concerts in Tribute to Queen and more. This expansion to the region comes on the heels of the experience’s success, having delighted audiences in more than 100 cities worldwide and across a plethora of UK cities.

The first concerts will see Delapré Abbey illuminated by thousands of candles, allowing viewers to fully immerse themselves in an adapted program from 21st July 2023, enabling a broader audience that might have never considered a classical music concert before to connect with the most iconic pieces of the greatest composers and listen to the top hits of well-known artists in a different way.

Candlelight Concerts are a series of original music concerts created by Fever aimed at democratizing access to culture by allowing people all over the world to enjoy live music candlelit performances played by local musicians in various stunning locations illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight was initially conceived as a classical music series with concerts featuring works from the greatest composers, such as Vivaldi, Mozart, and Chopin. Now, the ever-growing list of programs includes a wide variety of themes and genres, including tributes to contemporary artists like Queen, ABBA, Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran, as well as shows dedicated to K-Pop, movie soundtracks and many more. This multi-sensory experience has also evolved to feature different elements, such as ballet dancers or aerial performers, as well as other genres, such as jazz, soul, opera, flamenco and more.

Candlelight: A Tribute to Queen

Venue: Delapré Abbey, London Road, Northampton, NN4 8AW

Dates and Times: Friday 21st July, 5:30, 7:30, 9:30

Duration: 60 minutes (doors open 45 mins prior to the start time and late entry is not permitted)

Musicians: String quartet