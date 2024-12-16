Festive storytelling and craft events by Northampton theatre company this weekend

Outside In Theatre Company is inviting families to Abington Park Museum this weekend for an interactive adventure filled with crafts, storytelling and friendship - and a big sprinkle of festive magic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willow's Winter Hug has been specially created for 3 to 8-year-olds and their grown-ups. The adventure will take place in several spaces in the museum this Saturday and Sunday and children are free to move around in the spaces, take part in fun activities, as well as snuggle up in the storytelling den [and make a wish for the best winter ever!]

Willow's Winter Hug has been created by Hazel Barnes and Helen Crevel, Co-Artistic Directors and founders of Northamptonshire-based Outside In Theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “Willow's Winter Hug is an opportunity to spend some quality time as a family focusing on the calming effects of craft activities with the extra sprinkle of magic that comes from our storybook characters.

Willow's Winter Hug

"We’ve been inspired by feedback from families, who’ve told us how much they’ve loved getting to know Robin, Willow and Teddy in our previous work and how eager they are to hear about their new adventures.”

Based on an original story by Outside In Theatre, this immersive festive experience tells the story of best friends Willow and Robin and their quest to find happiness and holiday cheer on a grey Winter day.

Hazel said: “We’re passionate about creating innovative projects that promote health and wellbeing through the arts, and we’ve enjoyed bringing our unique approach of immersive theatre to this joyful storytelling and craft event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s important to us that our work is accessible and inclusive for everyone. That’s why we’ve created a magical wintery adventure that can be enjoyed whether you celebrate Christmas or not.

Willow's Winter Hug

"These events are also subsidised with funding from Northamptonshire Community Foundation, which means we can offer a pay what you can afford offer for families who might struggle with the full price.”

Helen added: “We’re delighted to bring this adventure to life in the historic and well-loved Abington Park Museum. We believe in the power and magic of the imagination and are proud to be positively changing children’s lives. Please get involved and spread the word. This promises to be a fun, creative and uplifting festive highlight.”

Willow's Winter Hug events are running at 12.30pm and 2.30pm and at 12.30pm on December 21 and 22. Each event lasts for one hour and the ticket price includes a craft activity that children can take home.

Tickets are available from the Outside In Theatre box office here: www.tickettailor.com/events/outsideintheatre