Festive Christmas Parties 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Join us for one of our festive party nights

Perfect for work Christmas parties of all sizes or friends & family coming to enjoy our Christmas spirit, we have the evening to suit. There’s “Festive Feasts” and “Ultimate Christmas Party” events available on various evenings throughout the season which all include great food, drinks, DJ, late bar and even a complimentary glass of fizz each!