Festival NN ready to rock at Delapré Abbey

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, offering a diverse line-up of performances and something for all the family on Saturday 16th September 2023.

Delapré Abbey with its rich history and picturesque surroundings is the perfect backdrop for Festival NN’s one day extravaganza showcasing some of the best talent in local bands and artists from around the county. Twelve hours of back-to-back live music will be delivered by 15 bands who will be performing on two stages from 11am – 11pm.

Festival goers can look forward to a captivating program featuring a wide genre of music from many well-known names. The line-up will encompass a vast range of genres catering to various musical tastes which promises memorable performances from celebrated bands, solo artists, duets and rising stars, that will create an electrifying atmosphere that will leave them wanting more.

Performances on Stage One include: Pure Genius, The Unusual Suspects, Lucien Moon, Forever 80s, Repro Jam Squad, Mystic Crew, Johnny the Fox and The 2 Tones.

Performances on Stage two include: Maddox Jones, Lucy Tipler Duo, Tu Kay and Ryan, Scott Walters, Ruby & The Lost Wallets, Flash Peasants and Steve Bennett.

Families and children are also invited to join in the fun as Festival NN will provide free bouncy castles and face painting for the kids where they can also enjoy the outdoor space and surrounding grounds at the Abbey. The festival aims to inspire and nurture a love for music in a fun family atmosphere and get people together.

The highly experienced team of professionals at Mo Sounds will be running all the production onsite including sound, lighting and staging. Festival NN is the brainchild of owner Matt Owen who has always been passionate about delivering an event that unites the community and showcases our town and the fantastic talent it has to offer on the music scene. In collaboration with Bubble Events owner Russell Treagus, Festival NN was born in 2022 by the two local business owners and is proud to have been supported by headline sponsor In Town Automotive since its inception.

Matt Owen - MD Mo Sounds said:“I remember growing up in the 80s and 90s when there was an event called The Town Show. This was a fantastic time and event that brought all the amazing talents and people the town had to offer together. Festival NN has been my dream for many years and now it’s a reality! Northampton really is an amazing town and we should all be proud.”

Delapré Abbey’s stunning grounds will be transformed into a vibrant space not only with a day of musical entertainment but will also provide a range of street food and vendors offering a variety of cuisine throughout the event to tantalize taste buds! Local highly acclaimed Bubble Events Catering will be managing all the food outlets onsite, alongside a main bar and additional gin and prosecco bar for those looking for some more discerning refreshments, not to mention some great coffee for the caffeine lovers out there! We guarantee a wide range of delicious refreshments for all to enjoy whilst immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere throughout the event.

Russell Treagus – MD Bubble Events Catering said: “Mo Sounds and Bubble Events Catering makes for a great event collaboration. We both share the same ethos and passion for putting on the best event possible. Fantastic local bands, amazing food and local people are three key factors of staging a fantastic festival and that’s what we both strive to achieve with any events we run. Festival NN is our chance do what’s best for OUR great town and its people!”

Tickets for Festival NN are currently on sale via Skiddle: https://skiddle.com/e/36364795 and are priced at just £15 for adults and £7.50 for children over the age of 5 (plus a booking fee) under 5’s go free. More details on the event and how to book can be found on the Festival NN Facebook page.

Richard Clinton – CEO Delapré Abbey said: “We are delighted to be hosting Festival NN here at Delapre Abbey and support such a fantastic event showcasing some of the most talented bands and artists from our county. The passion and dedication in bringing together the best in back-to-back live music, a wide array of local food and entertainment for the kids too, is a great combination promising a fabulous day out for all the family this September. Festival NN is the perfect opportunity to get together, have some fun and support our local community.”