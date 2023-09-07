News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Female rapper born in Northampton lyrics speaks on no guns, no knives, no violence in the community

My Name Is Tina Rizzle I was born in Northampton UK. I grew up in the eastern district council estate Southfields.
By Tina RizzleContributor
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

i grew up with my Single Mum one brother one sister. Ive been writing an recording from a early age 13 I Write all my music im a unsigned Independent Artist. Looking to reach the world with my Music. The Truth will be revealed Says Rizzle'. in my lyrics i always address real issues.

I started Writing my Rymes Lyrics as Poetry later recorded it on a track my First Track Was Future will Reveal since the response i got its been on. I love Hiphop Music Hiphop My Life an I live it 'Says Rizzle' My lyrical flow reality Rymes i hope to reach the world with my music my style is unique.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I Write a song a day i put in the work an edit all my music Videos too. I am the proof that u dont need a major label to be a artist with internet you can be independent like me i hope to inspire my whole community I appreciate all my fans who Support me .

Tina Rizzle Take Off Music Video ShootTina Rizzle Take Off Music Video Shoot
Tina Rizzle Take Off Music Video Shoot
Most Popular

I Have 10 albums an 10 singles an many more coming, I want the world to listen to my Lyrics to name a few of my songs No Guns Which is about telling the youths to put down the guns put down the knives live peacefully, Justice Is for the people that are fighting for justice.

Freedom Is to free the people from slavery. Global Warming is about Climate Change Ft Trashey Don. Why is for the nhs staff that are struggling in pandemic still struggling to manage no pay, patients long hours waiting this subject was close to me as i lost my grandfather to Cancer during the covid i felt the nurses pain in the hospital so i wrote the song. Hurricanes Ft Trashey Don is about too much war in Gaza Ukraine stop the Violence, They Cant is about stop polution .I also Have many other songs London City ,Dance to the beat, Lyrical Queen an many more out there.

Also I have songs with Legendary Young Noble From the Outlawz as Tupac is my inspiration i was honoured to work with one of the outlaws it was a blessing. Leroy Gibbons And Trashey Don Reggae Artist Which Lives in Northampton too we often collaborate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

I hope my music reaches the World touches the hearts of the people i am the voice of the people who are not heard please do support the movement an Check me out on all platforms my music is avail just search Tina Rizzle Longside Trashey Don we are local Artist we looking for support in the communtity bars clubs radio feel free to play our songs. Im the Uk finest Female Rapper Im the underground Queen but i Ain't Been Crowned.

Related topics:Northampton