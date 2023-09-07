Female rapper born in Northampton lyrics speaks on no guns, no knives, no violence in the community
and live on Freeview channel 276
i grew up with my Single Mum one brother one sister. Ive been writing an recording from a early age 13 I Write all my music im a unsigned Independent Artist. Looking to reach the world with my Music. The Truth will be revealed Says Rizzle'. in my lyrics i always address real issues.
I started Writing my Rymes Lyrics as Poetry later recorded it on a track my First Track Was Future will Reveal since the response i got its been on. I love Hiphop Music Hiphop My Life an I live it 'Says Rizzle' My lyrical flow reality Rymes i hope to reach the world with my music my style is unique.
I Write a song a day i put in the work an edit all my music Videos too. I am the proof that u dont need a major label to be a artist with internet you can be independent like me i hope to inspire my whole community I appreciate all my fans who Support me .
I Have 10 albums an 10 singles an many more coming, I want the world to listen to my Lyrics to name a few of my songs No Guns Which is about telling the youths to put down the guns put down the knives live peacefully, Justice Is for the people that are fighting for justice.
Freedom Is to free the people from slavery. Global Warming is about Climate Change Ft Trashey Don. Why is for the nhs staff that are struggling in pandemic still struggling to manage no pay, patients long hours waiting this subject was close to me as i lost my grandfather to Cancer during the covid i felt the nurses pain in the hospital so i wrote the song. Hurricanes Ft Trashey Don is about too much war in Gaza Ukraine stop the Violence, They Cant is about stop polution .I also Have many other songs London City ,Dance to the beat, Lyrical Queen an many more out there.
Also I have songs with Legendary Young Noble From the Outlawz as Tupac is my inspiration i was honoured to work with one of the outlaws it was a blessing. Leroy Gibbons And Trashey Don Reggae Artist Which Lives in Northampton too we often collaborate.
I hope my music reaches the World touches the hearts of the people i am the voice of the people who are not heard please do support the movement an Check me out on all platforms my music is avail just search Tina Rizzle Longside Trashey Don we are local Artist we looking for support in the communtity bars clubs radio feel free to play our songs. Im the Uk finest Female Rapper Im the underground Queen but i Ain't Been Crowned.