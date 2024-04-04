Feel the Flow by Lisa Timmerman

We are delighted to welcome Lisa Timmerman back to our newly refurbished gallery spaces! For Lisa, the journey to this exhibition began in Myanmar in 2016 and flowed through to a quote by Kabul Gibron: 'Beauty is not in the face, beauty is a light in the heart.' Timmerman has been working with oil, cold wax and other painting techniques for the past 5 years and experiments with ways to give the viewer their own lift and 'light in the heart' moment.