Feel the Flow by Lisa Timmerman
We are delighted to welcome Lisa Timmerman back to our newly refurbished gallery spaces! For Lisa, the journey to this exhibition began in Myanmar in 2016 and flowed through to a quote by Kabul Gibron: 'Beauty is not in the face, beauty is a light in the heart.' Timmerman has been working with oil, cold wax and other painting techniques for the past 5 years and experiments with ways to give the viewer their own lift and 'light in the heart' moment.
Come and visit Lisa's show to enjoy the moving tranquillity of these paintings and reflect on the thoughts behind them. It runs from Thursday April 4th to Saturday June 29th and all works are for sale. Entry to the exhibitions is free, but why not combine a visit with a guided or self-guided tour of the Charles Rennie Mackintosh House, Gardens, Dining Room and shop.