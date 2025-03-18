Fawsley Hall - A fairytale wedding venue in the Northamptonshire countryside

I’d love to introduce you to Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, an exquisite country house venue set within stunning Capability Brown-designed gardens in the heart of Northamptonshire.

From majestic stone archways to charming period features, this historic house oozes romance. Couples can exchange vows in the elegant Georgian Knightley Court, with its high ceilings and chandeliers, or opt for an outdoor ceremony overlooking the stunning parkland.

Fawsley Hall offers an intimate and personalised experience with bespoke wedding menus, luxury spa facilities, and beautifully designed bedrooms make it a dream location for a quintessential English countryside wedding.