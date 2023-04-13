News you can trust since 1931
Favourites from the musicals in Northampton’s latest pop-up nightclub...and there's only one performance, so book now

By David KentContributor
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:55 BST- 1 min read

Open Stage Performing Arts is the venue for a very special piano and vocal evening featuring award-winning songwriter and playwright David Kent.

David is responsible for a host of musicals, including last year’s national success “Soul Sisters” which played in over 40 cities across the country. His most recent show “A Christmas Lost and Found” was a hit for Open Stage in December 2022.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve persuaded David to come back to our venue as a performer,” says Open Stage principal Rachael Jeffery, “He stepped in to the Christmas show at the last moment to play the character Mr C, and I think that reminded him how much he loves to be on stage! His new show promises to be a real mix of comedy and emotion.”

The show features some of David’s own work, complemented by some of the best loved songs from musicals such as “Chicago”, “Wicked” and “My Fair Lady”. Joining him at the piano is favourite local musical director Matt Haddock.

Seating will be cabaret style at tables and there will be licensed bar.

There will only be one performance on Saturday 29th April at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and include a drink on arrival. There may be some available on the door, but it’s best to book by visiting David’s website: www.misterdavidkent.com where you can also preview some of his work.

