Favourites from the musicals in Northampton’s latest pop-up nightclub...and there's only one performance, so book now

Open Stage Performing Arts is the venue for a very special piano and vocal evening featuring award-winning songwriter and playwright David Kent.

David is responsible for a host of musicals, including last year’s national success “Soul Sisters” which played in over 40 cities across the country. His most recent show “A Christmas Lost and Found” was a hit for Open Stage in December 2022.

“It’s brilliant that we’ve persuaded David to come back to our venue as a performer,” says Open Stage principal Rachael Jeffery, “He stepped in to the Christmas show at the last moment to play the character Mr C, and I think that reminded him how much he loves to be on stage! His new show promises to be a real mix of comedy and emotion.”

David Kent

The show features some of David’s own work, complemented by some of the best loved songs from musicals such as “Chicago”, “Wicked” and “My Fair Lady”. Joining him at the piano is favourite local musical director Matt Haddock.

Seating will be cabaret style at tables and there will be licensed bar.

