Fathers Day in the fast lane at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone

With the highly anticipated British Grand Prix just around the corner, guests and visitors to Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone can treat themselves to a Father's Day meal at the BOX Bar and Kitchen.
By Lottie HughesContributor
Published 13th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

The restaurant boasts an outside terrace with unbeatable views of the podium and starting grid, allowing motorsport-mad families to take in a view like no other whilst celebrating the day.

The meal starts at a price of £22.95 per person. Patrons can relish in a scrumptious two-course meal. For those seeking a more indulgent affair, a full three-course experience is available for £26.95. Additionally, children can enjoy these mouthwatering offerings at 50% of the respective prices, making it an ideal family outing.

As part of the celebration of this special occasion, Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone has partnered with the esteemed local Silverstone Brewery. With every booking, guests will receive a complimentary locally brewed beer, providing the perfect beverage to accompany the thrilling Formula 1 experience.

A bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn SilverstoneA bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone
A bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone
The hotel grants easy access to other popular attractions such as Bicester Village, Grafton Spa, and the Silverstone Interactive Museum. This ensures that you can celebrate Father's Day to the full extent by exploring the surrounding area and experiencing all it has to offer.

To secure a reservation for this extraordinary Father's Day experience, interested individuals can call 01327 493160.

A king-sized bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn SilverstoneA king-sized bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone
A king-sized bedroom at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone
BOX Bar and KitchenBOX Bar and Kitchen
BOX Bar and Kitchen
The outdoor terrace at Hilton Garden Inn SilverstoneThe outdoor terrace at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone
The outdoor terrace at Hilton Garden Inn Silverstone