Fastlove – A Tribute to George Michael 9th February 2024 7.30pm

Direct from London’s West End, this is the world’s favourite George Michael celebration! Few shows have reached the dizzy heights of Fastlove, now touring in 18 countries, selling over 250,000 tickets worldwide. Join us for one very special night as we celebrate the late great George Michael. Our talented cast will recreate for you, a night like no other! It’s a brand-new show for 2023! Make new memories whilst reliving old classics – this one is for the fans as we celebrate one of the greatest musicians the world has ever seen, and we say thank you! This show has it all, the power, emotion and star quality in this stunning production with full video and light show, as we respectfully recreate the soundtrack to your life. Playing all the hits, from Wham! right through his glittering career, including, Wake Me Up, Too Funky, Father Figure, Freedom, Faith, Knew You Were Waiting, Careless Whisper and many more. Fastlove: for the fans.