Fast-rising singer-songwriter Harriet announces Milton Keynes live date for June 2023

Harriet’s story is one of female empowerment: from stunning a room of adults into silence with the songbird-clarity of her voice and overcoming bullying at school, to moving to London to risk everything to make it as a musician on her own terms. Her voice and her passion shine brighter than ever on her new album ‘The Outcome’, which will be released on May 12th. It features her brand new single ‘Story of Your Life’, which is out now.

‘The Outcome’ is a sublimely singalong, sweetly melodic, long-in-the-making second album. It’s music in the glorious tradition of the Seventies singer-songwriters that Harriet grew up loving, with her golden voice evoking no less than Karen Carpenter.

Harriet says, “I was very young when I made my first record. I put myself in a bit of a box with it and felt quite limited creatively. But this new record, I've expressed parts of myself that I didn't feel perhaps comfortable doing a few years back. There were some emotional writing sessions, quite tearful, because they went to difficult places. ‘The Outcome’ is a bit more vulnerable, but in an empowering way.”

Harriet Picture: David Lopez-Edwards

The album’s first single ‘Story of Your Life’ plays upon both of their qualities, with a dance-pop earworm which finds a piano-pounding sweet spot between Coldplay and ABBA.

She adds, “I wrote ‘Story of Your Life’ a few years ago as a letter to my younger self. I've been performing it live for quite a while, and the feeling in the room when everyone is singing along is incredible. It's really special when you write something and then perform it live, and it connects with people. That's what it's all about for me, really.”

That desire will be realised when the defiant, optimistic and uplifting songs that make up much of ‘The Outcome’ are shared with the world at large. And it will be a well-deserved reward for Harriet. She not only meticulously planned numerous sessions in Sweden with handpicked writing collaborators whose credits include everyone from Britney Spears and Sophie Ellis-Bexter to Alicia Keys and Celine Dion, but she’s also managing the album campaign herself. It’s a demanding but rewarding process - her identity and ambition are hers alone, with no external forces exerting an influence over the project. And when listeners discover and delve deeper into the record, that will be the only outcome that matters.

Harriet will take ‘The Outcome’ on a UK headline tour this summer, alongside her full live band.

Harriet Picture: David Lopez-Edwards

JUNE 1st Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn 2nd Birmingham, Symphony Hall 3rd Cardiff, Acapela Studio 10th Milton Keynes, The Stables 16th Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall 17th Bury, The Met 29th Pocklington, Arts Centre

OCTOBER 16th London, Arts Theatre