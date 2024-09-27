Family zone will show off the magic of the Market Square

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A circus workshop, balloon makers, illusionists and face painters will be entertaining families as part of the Market Square’s big opening weekend.

Funded by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), the acts will form part of the Family Zone at the event on the weekend of 19 and 20 October.

Little ones will also be able to enjoy a chill-out zone and quiet space with reading books and a fun trail to complete.

Mark Mullen, operations manager at Northampton BID, said: “We can’t wait to welcome families back to the new look Market Square and we are thrilled to be supporting the Family Zone on opening weekend.

The Market Square will officially open on Saturday, October 19

“There will be loads of fun activities for little ones to enjoy and we would encourage families to come along and see the new space for themselves while visiting the traders and retailers around the Market Square and the wider town centre.”

The two-day event promises to be a vibrant display of community spirit, culture and live entertainment with ABBA tribute act The Magic of ABBA and Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Northants Sings Out announced as the headline acts on the main stage.

The main stage will also showcase top local talent on both days with a line-up of artists and DJs curated by BBC Introducing and Northampton Music Festival.

Throughout the weekend there will be dedicated areas charting the history of the market and the wider town, a food market featuring products from local artisan suppliers and a celebration of local sporting stars.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council, highlighted the importance of the event and added: “The revitalisation of the Market Square is a huge milestone for Northampton, and this grand opening weekend reflects the heart of our community and collaboration with our partners, as well as the valued support from the BID throughout the project.

“The Family Zone will offer something for everyone, making it a perfect time for families to come together and enjoy the new space, while also supporting local businesses. We’re excited to see how this transformed area will bring renewed energy to the town centre.”