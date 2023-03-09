The family run historic hotel is launching its new bespoke wedding packages at the exclusive evening events taking place on Monday March 13th and Tuesday March 14th from 4.30pm onwards, where guests can see the coaching inn transformed in beautiful bridal style.

The recently renovated boutique hotel is opening its doors to couples looking for somewhere stylish and unique for their wedding celebrations. The event will see the venue’s elegant Ballroom decorated in sumptuous style to replicate a countryside wedding.

Local bridal businesses will be supporting the wedding showcase where couples can find out about the options to host everything from an intimate informal gathering to toast their nuptials, to having exclusive hire of the entire hotel and all its 14 bespoke rooms, which includes a luxurious honeymoon suite.

Wedding Showcase at The Old Crown Coaching Inn

With extensive experience as an events manager, professional wedding planner Isabelle Evans will be on hand to help couples planning their perfect day.

Isabelle said: “We are delighted to be launching our exclusive bridal packages at our first ever Wedding Showcase. The event provides the perfect opportunity for couples to view the venue in all its wedding grandeur. Our beautiful Ballroom with be decorated for a wedding so guests can see how elegant and stylish the setting would be for their own wedding celebrations.

“Having worked for four years as a wedding planner in Australia, I have extensive experience organising weddings personalised to every couple. I am thrilled to be part of the family business helping create wonderful weddings at our stylish, historic hotel, which can be tailored to each couple’s chosen theme to help make their wedding day dreams come true.”

The hotel’s renowned chef Samuel Squires specialises in fine dining using locally sourced ingredients and the hotel can cater for more relaxed receptions as well as providing formal dining options for up to 120 guests.

Isabelle added: “We are so excited to welcome couples to our exquisite boutique inn with its quirky features, including our elegant courtyard and 200-year-old listed cobblestones, which all add to the historic hotel’s unique charm.”