Family fun on stage at Royal & Derngate this autumn

There is lots for younger audiences to look forward to at Royal & Derngate this autumn, with charming adaptations of popular children’s books Dear Zoo and Charlie Cook’s Favourite book taking to the Royal stage.

Coming to Northampton on Monday 16 and Tuesday 17 September, Dear Zoo Live! introduces Ben and Sally who are searching for the perfect pet. Instead the zoo sends a far too big elephant, a far too grumpy camel, and a far too jumpy frog. Whatever will they send next?!

Lovingly adapted for the stage, Rod Campbell’s distinctive illustrations leap from the page in this colourful show packed full of puppetry, songs and, of course, all the animals from the zoo. With lots of laughs and audience interaction, Dear Zoo is the perfect introduction to theatre for young children (suitable for 1 year upwards).

Then in half-term week, a musical adaptation of the best-selling book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, Charlie Cook’s Favourite book, can be seen on Tuesday 29 and Wednesday 30 October.

Dear Zoo Live - photograph by Mark Senior

Charlie loves reading. Especially books about pirates. But his sister hates it - it’s boring! Can Charlie convince her that reading is fun? Perhaps if she read a book about a pirate, who is reading a book about Goldilocks, who is reading a book about a knight...

This children’s favourite is brought to life with puppetry and enchanting songs, in a co-production from Little Angel Theatre, The Lowry and Rose Theatre, recommended for ages 3 to 8.

For more information and performance times, and to book tickets, priced £17*, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call Box Office on 01604 624811. Both shows have a relaxed performance, ideal for those on the autistic spectrum or who have additional needs.

Dear Zoo Live! performances are at 1.30pm on Monday 16 September and 10.30am and 1.30pm on Tuesday 17 September. The Relaxed performance is on Tuesday at 1.30pm. Charlie Cook’s Favourite Book performances are at 3.30pm on Tuesday 29 October and at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm on Wednesday 30 October. The 3.30pm Wednesday show is the Relaxed performance.