Family fun day to raise money for the Gosset Ward at Northampton General Hospital

Gosset Ward (Special Baby Care Unit) is having a family fun day as a fundraiser for the ward. This will happen on the 29th June 2024 at the Elgar Centre, Upton, Northampton, between 1 and 4 pm.

Fundraiser for Gosset Ward (By Natalie Dunk, Staff Nurse on Gosset Ward) Just for a second… picture…. You are having a baby….. and that baby has been born too early…. What do you do? This isn’t taught in your antenatal classes. You will enter a world that you may have never even thought about. A unit within your local hospital that you wouldn’t have even stepped foot in. Your life has just changed, and you weren’t prepared for any of it. Your nursery isn’t ready yet, your pram hasn’t been put together, what do you do about work? How do I go home without my baby. It brings new emotions that many parents may not have to deal with. That’s where the team on Gosset help, support and guide the babies and parents through this unexpected journey. Gosset Ward is a Level 2 Neonatal unit based in Northampton General Hospital. It provides care for about 500 babies and their families every year. These babies are born into the world a little too early, or they may need that extra support after birth. Most of the babies admitted to Gosset are premature, being 34 weeks or under. They are a 20 bedded unit that support the parents and families as well as the babies. They have a designated breastfeeding area, and a parent’s room with a small garden, which supports there day on the unit. Some of these parents have very lengthy stays for months. These parents/carers can visit their little ones 24/7, so having areas for them to relax and rest is super important. They unit uses funded money to leave snacks in the parent’s room and drinks for times where parents need a refuel. They also have some parent rooms, this supports parents that travel a long way to see their baby, or the mother is breastfeeding around the clock and needs a place to rest her head throughout the night. For us to give amazing support to these families we require to fundraise to make their journey more comfortable and less stressful. It can be an increasingly stressful time for these families and if the team can make that journey easier at any point, then they welcome that. In support of the unit, we are holding a fundraiser on the 29th June. This event is free entry and will have a variety of things to do from the smallest of the family to the biggest. There will be baby massage and yoga, Music Bugz will be attending and Flourishing Babies. There will be face painting, bouncy castles, music and dancing, tug of war, tattoos. There is a free photo booth and a Best British Bake Off. There will be refreshments to purchase, and Marios Ice Cream van and a food van for food purchases as well. It will be amazing to see the local public come and support their local neonatal unit. Nurses will be running the event, so if anyone has a question of would like a chat, they are all approachable and welcome your questions. So please spread the word, tell your friends and family. Let’s make it a day to remember. Date: Saturday 29th June Time: 1300 – 1600 Place: Elgar Centre, Upton, NN5 4EN A Mums journey