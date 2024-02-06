Family fun at Royal & Derngate for half-term and beyond

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There is a fantastic programme of family entertainment at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate for the February half-term, including Fireman Sam and There’s a Monster in Your Show, with Zog and the Flying Doctors among the highlights for later in the spring.

The half-term fun starts with children’s TV favourite Fireman Sam, brought to life on stage in The Great Camping Adventure, on Monday 19 February. Then on Tuesday 20 February, CBBC presenter Stefan Gates brings his new family show Rude Science Live to Derngate auditorium, packed with spectacular experiments, science stunts and bizarre props.

Coming to the Royal stage from Wednesday 21 to Sunday 25 February, There’s a Monster in Your Show takes Tom Fletcher’s interactive adventure book from page to stage in a brand new musical show. A high-energy 50 minute adventure featuring lively original music, this is a perfect introduction to live theatre for audiences from 2 upwards.

Varna International Ballet returns to Royal & Derngate towards the end of the week, with every child’s favourite fairytale, Sleeping Beauty, on Thursday 23 February, then Swan Lake on Friday 24 February and two performances of fantasy ballet The Nutcracker on Saturday 25 February.

Looking further ahead, the family fun continues with a roar-some adventure from Zog and the Flying Doctors. Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s bestselling sequel, with music by Joe Stilgoe, this modern take on a classic fairy tale brings the plucky dragon back to the Derngate stage from Friday 15 to Sunday 17 March.

Other children’s entertainment to look forward to includes Morgan & West’s Massive Magic Show for Kids! on Sunday 17 March and then The Bubble Show on Sunday 24 March.