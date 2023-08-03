On Sunday, 13th August, he will be visiting Brackley Care Home with up to eight birds from his collection, which includes hawks, falcons, eagles, vultures and a kookaburra, as well as a variety of owls. The Kingsley Healthcare-run home, in Wellington Road, Brackley, has issued an open invitation to the public to join its residents for the free event from 11am to 4pm.

Hospitality Manager Julie Wilson said : "I'm sure the event will be enjoyed by local families. There will be an opportunity to hold the birds and Jason will be giving a fascinating talk about them. There will be four 40-minute sessions and we will be serving bottomless juices, tea, coffee and cake. Please give us a call beforehand on 01280 313135 to let us know you are coming."

Mr Ashcroft said : "We have some wonderful birds to bring, some of which are not seen anywhere else on display in the UK, and some have featured on popular television shows. We visit a lot of care homes and it always goes down really well. The carers are always amazed by the positive response to the birds from people living with dementia. Maybe it reminds them of encounters with birds much earlier in their life when owls were plentiful in the countryside."

Jason with one of his owls.

His fun, education talk covers everything from the birds' hunting prowess and sharp eyes and hearing to their habitat, camouflage and flight.

He brings along many objects to illustrate his talk, including feathers, owl pellets and replica skulls, talons and eggs.

Brackley Care Home prides itself on its close relationship with the community and hosts and open, free coffee morning on the third Wednesday of every month from 10.30am to noon.