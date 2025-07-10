Falls prevention classes for cancer patients coming to Northampton

New strength and balance classes for cancer patients will increase their independence and prevent falls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions, due to start in September at The Elgar Centre in Upton, are aimed at helping people maintain good health and improve their mobility.

They will be offered to those with cancer, and people in remission, for free as part of a new partnership between fitness group, Step Forward With Lewis CIC, and The Lewis Foundation, which delivers gifts to cancer patients in hospitals across the Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A quiz night, aimed at raising vital funds for the two groups, is taking place at The Elgar Community Centre in High Street, Upton, Northampton on Friday, July 25 from 6pm.

Lorraine and Lee Lewis formed The Lewis Foundation in April 2016 to support cancer patients

There is still time to enter, with teams of six required at the cost of £6 per person. There will also be a raffle on the night.

Proceeds will be split 50/50 between both organisations, with any money raised going towards the Step Forward With Lewis CIC sessions and to help The Lewis Foundation support adult cancer patients including through gift packs for hospital patients.

Michelle Lewis, from Step Forward With Lewis, said: "These strength and balance classes make a real difference to people's health, confidence and independence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The exercises we teach not only prevent falls, but help people carry out everyday tasks and boost their recovery levels. By increasing someone's flexibility, strength and balance, these classes can transform lives.

Michelle Lewis also holds Step Forward With Lewis falls prevention classes across Hardingstone, Wootton, Hunsbury and Milton Malsor

"We are really excited to be putting the sessions on with cancer patients for the first time and to be working alongside The Lewis Foundation.

"Our quiz night will help us to put the classes on for free, so it would be fantastic to see as many of you there as possible."

Lorraine Lewis, from The Lewis Foundation, added: "We are proud to host this event alongside Step Forward With Lewis CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been proud to partner with Craig and Michelle from Step Forward with Lewis over the years, as we are all united in making a difference within our local community to people who really need support.

"This is the first time we have teamed up to do a fundraising event together and we are really excited. It is great to see people booking on this event knowing that by taking part they will be making a difference to cancer patients in their local community.

"It is going to be a great night and we look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible there."

To find out more about both the classes and the quiz, email [email protected] for more information or to submit your team/book your place for the quiz night.