Fabulous music night returns to Cold Ashby Golf Centre
Our fabulous music night is back by popular demand on Friday 26th April at 7pm.Don't miss the seven sensational, local acts with more than a dozen musicians and singers plus many different musical genres.You'll enjoy our fully licensed bar, rolls/sandwiches on sale, and a fabulous atmosphere at this friendly venue.
Join us at Cold Ashby Golf Centre ... Northamptonshires friendliest and most scenic golf club, on Friday 26th April for a night full of fabulous music with something for everyone, including some comedy.
You can book your tickets by calling 01604-740548 or via email with a contact number to [email protected]