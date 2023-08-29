News you can trust since 1931
Faberdashery Sale - 10am to 3pm on Saturday 16 September

For Sale - A large variety of wool, fabric, patterns and craft goodies, all at great prices.
By Barbara BentleyContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

The date is WI Day so why not join us for delicious refreshments (which will be available to purchase), meeting up with friends whilst looking through the many items on offer. Craft books, wool, fabric, cross stitch kits, emboidery threads, patterns ..... there's something for everyone at great prices. All welcome at WI House, 71 Park View, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7UZ

