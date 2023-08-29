Faberdashery Sale - 10am to 3pm on Saturday 16 September
For Sale - A large variety of wool, fabric, patterns and craft goodies, all at great prices.
The date is WI Day so why not join us for delicious refreshments (which will be available to purchase), meeting up with friends whilst looking through the many items on offer. Craft books, wool, fabric, cross stitch kits, emboidery threads, patterns ..... there's something for everyone at great prices. All welcome at WI House, 71 Park View, Moulton, Northampton NN3 7UZ