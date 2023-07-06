F1 British Grand Prix 2023: All eyes on the home team Aston Martin this weekend

So here's a breakdown of Aston Martin's rich grand prix legacy, their new collaboration with the luxury luggage brand Globe-Trotter and where you can get up close to an F1 car this week.

As the British summer takes hold, the hallowed grounds of Silverstone Circuit prepare to witness a spectacle that will send shivers down the spines of motorsport aficionados worldwide, with the British Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

Each lap around the historic Silverstone Circuit is a homage to the great names that have etched their names into the annals of motorsport history. From the legendary Sir Stirling Moss to the indomitable Nigel Mansell, British racing has always embodied a sense of audacity and skill that resonates deeply with the nation.

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team

It is a race steeped in history and adrenaline, returning with a promise to deliver heart-stopping action and unforgettable moments. But amidst the high-speed drama, there is one team that has captured the imagination of fans and pundits alike - Aston Martin's F1 Team.

Aston Martin's Grand Prix Legacy

Aston Martin has a rich legacy in Formula One which can be traced back to 1922 at the French Grand Prix. From its debut, via privateer heroics and a first attempt on the World Championship in 1959-60, through to the modern day and comeback campaign in 2021. "Following a £500 million rescue deal, Britain’s most storied car marque has fresh financial clout and, after 60 years away from the grid, a place in Formula One." (GQ Magazine)

From 2021, Aston Martin returned to the sport as a works team, rebranding the Racing Point team as Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team. This collaboration signified Aston Martin's official involvement in Formula 1 as a manufacturer. Led by their passionate and astute owner, Lawrence Stroll, and based in Silverstone, the team's talented driver squad includes double World Champion Fernando Alonso and Canada's prodigiously talented Lance Stroll.

As a result, Aston Martin has rekindled the glory days of British motorsport, injecting a new wave of excitement and aspiration into the sport, whilst firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with, with a fierce ambition to change the game, in turn bringing new energy to F1 in its quest for world titles.

Aston Martin’s Silverstone Garage

Stepping into their garage at Silverstone feels like entering a world where precision engineering meets sleek design. The iconic green livery of Aston Martin, adorned with vibrant flashes of lime, creates an aesthetic masterpiece that demands attention.

The palpable aura of anticipation fills the air as the mechanics meticulously fine-tune the cutting-edge machinery, striving for that extra ounce of performance that could make all the difference on race day. But it is not only their technical prowess that sets Aston Martin apart; it is the spirit of British heritage and innovation that courses through the veins of the team.

The Ultimate British Fusion: Aston Martin F1 x Globe-Trotter

So it makes sense that Globe-Trotter is the global luxury luggage partner of Aston Martin F1.

This collaboration between two of the world’s most prestigious and iconic brands brings together the timeless style of Globe-Trotter’s handcrafted luggage and the cutting-edge design and performance of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One® Team.

The new Aston Martin Formula One Collection includes both carry-on and check-in options.

Aston Martin F1, Carry-On - 4 Wheels, £1,995

At 20″ with a 34 litre capacity, the Aston Martin Formula One Carry-On takes its inspiration from the AMR23 car with colour matched Vulcanised Fibreboard and intricate lime green leather and thread detailing.

Aston Martin F1, Large Check-In - 4 Wheels, £2,495

At 30″ with an 83 litre capacity, the Aston Martin Formula One Large Check-In celebrates a shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and heritage. And, much like Globe-Trotter, Aston Martin’s Formula One cars are handcrafted in England using the finest materials.

Where can you get up close to an F1 car?

If you want to get up close to the Aston Martin F1 team or an F1 car, you have a few options once you’ve made your way to Silverstone or London:

British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit: You can witness and experience the excitement of the live event. Some ticket packages offer access to the pit lane or paddock areas, where you have the chance to see the cars and teams up close during practice sessions. Tickets are available here.

The Silverstone Experience at The Silverstone Circuit: Located in Northamptonshire, is a museum dedicated to British motor racing. It offers interactive exhibits and showcases the history of the circuit and F1 in the UK. Tickets are available here.

Silverstone Museum: The museum features a collection of iconic race cars, including F1 cars, and provides a closer look at the sport's heritage. Tickets are available here.

F1 Live Events: Keep an eye out for F1 Live Events that may take place in London. These events often feature F1 cars and drivers and provide opportunities for fans to get up close to the cars, meet drivers, and experience the thrill of F1 in a public setting. Tickets are available here.

An adrenaline-fueled extravaganza

So, as the British Grand Prix descends upon Silverstone this week, let us not forget to marvel at the resurgence of Aston Martin's F1 Team, a true embodiment of British excellence with the home advantage firmly on their side and carrying the hopes of a nation.

But the British Grand Prix is more than just a race; it is a celebration of everything that makes Formula 1 irresistible. The glitz and glamour of the paddock, the roar of the crowd, the thrill of witnessing masterful overtakes and audacious manoeuvres—these elements combine to create an experience that transcends mere sport. It is an adrenaline-fueled extravaganza that captivates the senses.

