''Experiential ghost story unlike anything you have ever experienced before' comes to Northampton

Show creator James Taylor, of the UK’s leading theatre show producers Entertainers, guarantees “a haunting night at the theatre”.

He asks: “Are you feeling brave? If you are, join us, and we tell you all the secrets of what goes on when the theatre goes dark. When the only thing to guide you is the Ghost Light.”

The Ghost Light is a theatre tradition whereby theatre stages are lit with a single light, even when there is no performance taking place that night. Tradition has it that it affords ghosts the opportunity to perform when the theatre is shut and, in doing so, keeps mischievous spirits away.

Join us for a dark night. We dare you!

“We like to think of it as lighting the way for the ghosts who call the theatre their home,” says James.

“Audiences are asked to follow the rules: keeping their hands inside the car (so to speak). If they do, they will be safe, as Do You Believe in Ghosts? tells the tales that every theatre has to tell. . . ”

James promises the production will be packed with ghostly stories of the things that go bump in the night, or the day – and the things that just don’t add up.

“Or do they?” he adds. “There will be stories to take away with you. . . or at least, perhaps try not to.

“We will raise the hairs on your arms and send chills down the back of your neck. . .

Do You Believe in Ghosts? Is a brand-new production for 2023 that is touring nationwide throughout the year. The show comes to The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre on 26th May.