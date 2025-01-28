Experience the thrill of the Six Nations at the Genesis Fan Zone

Genesis Fan Zone

Soak up the atmosphere closer to home this Six Nations tournament by bagging a spot at the Genesis Fan Zone at Brewpoint in Bedford. Join rugby fans alike at The Garden at Brewpoint which has been transformed into the ultimate Genesis Fan Zone for the entire Six Nations tournament. Immerse yourself in the excitement as this venue will bring you every second of the action on the big screen from Friday 31st January.

To celebrate the tournament, and the first ever Genesis Fan Zone, Brewpoint will be offering a ‘Hoppy Hour’ available to all guests. That means before kick-off of every England game you will have access to one whole hour of £4 pints across the Brewpoint core range (Supernova, Genesis, Lodestar and Foghorn)! What’s more, you can expect live entertainment post-match, half-time games, money off pints and much, much more.

Spaces are available to reserve exclusively for England match days for free, as well as VIP packages, where you can have access to a VIP bar and the best seats in the house – PLUS a pint of Bedford’s favourite stout, Genesis, on us when you reserve a VIP ticket. Book your spot early to avoid disappointment!

For those near central Bedford, The Ent Shed at The Gordon Arms will also be hosting its very own Genesis Fan Zone, providing a great alternative for catching the games closer to town.

Whether you’re a die-hard rugby fan or just soaking up the electric atmosphere, book your space now and be part of the action:

The Gordon Arms: Six Nations Fan Zone - The Gordon Arms