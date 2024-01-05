Experience the magic of 'Fame the Musical' with WATS this January!

The stage is set, the lights are ready to dazzle, and the talented performers of Weldon Amateur Theatre School (WATS) are geared up to present the sensational 'Fame the Musical' at The Core, Corby Cube in Northamptonshire. After enthralling audiences with previous successes such as School of Rock, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, and Sister Act, WATS is all set to elevate the local theatre scene once again with this iconic musical.

Scheduled for Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th January 2024, with performances at 1:30 pm and 6:30 pm each day, this production guarantees to captivate audiences with its electrifying storyline and unforgettable musical numbers.

WATS has been a cornerstone of theatrical experiences for the past decade, fostering the talents of 80 members ranging from ages 4 to 21. Renowned for their high-quality, large-scale productions, this theatre school continues to attract aspiring performers from the local community, as evidenced by a waiting list of over 60 eager talents hoping to join the company.

'Fame the Musical' presents a gripping narrative that follows the journey of ambitious young artists navigating the challenges and joys of pursuing their dreams. The musical includes iconic tunes like Fame, I Want to Make Magic, and Bring on Tomorrow.