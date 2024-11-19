Experience the magic of Christmas at Boughton House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boughton House, the Northamptonshire home of the Duke of Buccleuch, is inviting visitors to create a magical holiday season with a delightful array of Christmas events.

From the much-loved Christmas Trees for sale and two festive Christmas Fairs to Santa’s Grotto and the opening of the enchanting Gardens, the experience promises to be unforgettable.

Starting on November 23, Boughton will open its doors for the sale of premium British-grown Nordmann Fir Christmas trees, alongside handmade wreaths, tree stands, decorations, and unique gifts from the historic 18th-century Stableyard. Visitors can choose from a variety of the trees, known for their needle retention, from 4ft to 9ft, as well as smaller, charming potted options.

On Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1, Boughton has invited British Info Group to hold a special Christmas Craft Fair in the historic Gardens, Coach House, Tapestry Suite and Tearoom, with a whole host of local stall holders taking part.

Christmas Trees

Visitors can also book a place on a festive wreath making session with Posie and Plume at the event, creating their own masterpiece to adorn their front door! Bookings for wreath making can be found here and must be made in advance: britishinfogroup.co.uk/wreathmakingworkshopatboughtonhouse.

Clare Hinde, organiser said: “The Christmas Fair is a wonderful way to start feeling festive and begin ticking off your Christmas list in the magnificent surroundings of Boughton House. There is a mix of stall holders featuring luxury home interior goods, handmade cakes, local food, beautiful graphic design and gifts. And with free entry, it is not to be missed!”

This year, Boughton and the Big Info Group, have also embarked on a new Christmas Gift and Food Fair. The outdoor event, taking place in the Stableyard and Gardens on December 7 and 8, has a feast of local stalls with everything from gifts and homemade cakes to tasty tipples. Entry is free to the event, and families will love the friendly face painter and, on Saturday, December 7, Santa Claus will be Boughton’s guest of honour in his Grotto.

Santa visits can be booked at boughtonhouse.co.uk/event/santas-grotto/

Family memories

Treats will also be available from the Stableyard Tearoom at both fairs. Visitors can enjoy a festive menu of soup, hot sausage rolls and delicious cakes.

Boughton’s beautiful Gardens will also be open for the duration of the Christmas Tree event where visitors can enjoy a crisp winter’s walk in the historic landscape. Entry is free.

Boughton’s Christmas Tree event will run daily from November 23, 10am to 5pm until the trees run out.

Visit www.boughtonhouse.co.uk for the most up-to-date information on the event.