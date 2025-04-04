Experience the future of technology at Merged Futures

Merged Futures

Tech enthusiasts, professionals, educators, students – and anyone curious to learn about how tech is shaping Northampton - are invited to West Northants’s biggest technology innovation showcase, Merged Futures 7, scheduled for Friday, 13 June, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Learning Hub, Waterside Campus, University of Northampton.

Hosted by the grassroots group Digital Northants, Merged Futures 7 promises an engaging and immersive experience for attendees of all backgrounds and interests. The event will feature a diverse range of sessions and exhibitions, highlighting the latest advancements in technology such as how VR is being used in an SEN school to support a travel training program, how AI is being used within homelessness to predict people at risk and in social care to support assessments.

Throughout the day, attendees will be able to interact with cutting-edge technology, and engage with industry-leading suppliers and explore a variety of exhibition stands including the University’s own Games Design students showcasing an arcade game they have built to promote the Women’s Rugby World Cup, Silverstone Museum, Northants Film Festival and opportunities to try various use cases of Virtual Reality.

The event will host a series of talks and workshops covering topics such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, digital sustainability, and the intersection of technology with healthcare and education.

This innovation showcase provides a platform for attendees to connect with like-minded individuals, industry experts, and potential collaborators, fostering a community of innovation and shared knowledge.

Chris Wales, Chief Information Officer at West Northamptonshire Council said: "Merged Futures is a fantastic showcase of the innovation happening right here in Northampton. It’s an opportunity for businesses, students, and the wider community to see first-hand how digital technology is transforming industries and shaping our future. This is Northampton’s “Tomorrow’s World” – a preview into what’s coming for business, communities and individuals over the next few years. Come along!”

Rob Howe, UON’s Head of Learning Technology said: “The University’s Economic Impact Assessment shows UON contributes hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy each year and supports thousands of jobs.

“That impact often starts with events like this which showcase how the latest technology and thinking will transform our work and personal lives as the present inevitably merges with the future.”

Don't miss this opportunity to be at the forefront of technological innovation. Admission to Merged Futures 7 is free, but registration is required. Secure your spot today and be part of shaping the future of technology.