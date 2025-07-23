Experience the award-winning Northampton Art Jam Collective at this Saturday’s Makers Market

On Saturday 26th July the Northants Makers Market, run by The Creative Place on Northampton Market Square, will be hosting the award-winning Northampton Art Jam Collective who will be providing an open art space with a range of art materials for people to get creative.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Collective recently won Best Event for their 2024 Art Jam Festival with their partner Delapré Abbey at the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum Awards. The Creative Place is urging people to come and experience what the Collective offers ahead of the next Art Jam Festival at the Abbey this September.

Art Jam is a creative collective that provides spaces and materials free at the point of use for artists and anyone who wants to explore their creativity. Between 11am and 4pm at the Northants Makers Market there will be plain tote bags and canvases to work on (for a small donation) or people can use sketch paper or their own sketch books to share their art and inspiration with other like-minded creatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Nightingale, organiser of Northampton Art Jam Collective, says, “All ages and abilities are welcome to join us as we congregate to create and participate in the wonderful world of art. We’ll also be using this opportunity as a chance for artists, craft stall vendors or workshop practitioners to express their interest in being involved in our festival on the 6th September at Delapré Abbey.”

Get creative with Northampton Art Jam Collective this Saturday

In addition to Northampton Art Jam Collective at the Makers Market, there will be local artists and creatives selling their wares, from knitting and tie dye to ceramics and jewellery, with local charity The Performing Room providing the music.

People will also be able to take a tour round Northampton as it was in 1872 through The Performing Room’s unique gaming project—a digital recreation of Northampton’s historic town centre, developed as part of our multimedia heritage work originally funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund. Northampton Film Festival, which runs The Creative Place, will also be providing free animation activities for all ages as part of their Great Fire project supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

Everyone is invited to visit the Northants Makers Market on Saturday 26th July between 11am and 4pm. More details of the traders and other activities can be found here Events Schedule | Northampton Film Festival and The Creative Place The Market has been supported by West Northamptonshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information on the 2025 Art Jam Festival can be found on Delapré Abbey’s website here Art Jam Festival 2025 - Delapré Abbey

Anyone wanting to be kept up to date with future Makers Markets and The Creative Place opportunities can sign up to the mailing list here The Creative Place