Experience Royal Ascot Ladies Day in Northampton at Cynthia Spencer Hospice charity event at Mercure Hotel

Experience the thrill of Royal Ascot Ladies Day without leaving Northampton at a glamorous charity event this summer.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice is offering an afternoon of live action from Royal Ascot Ladies Day in an amazing immersive experience at Mercure Hotel Northampton on Thursday 19th June from 1pm to 7pm.

Whether you’re an avid race goer or simply looking for a girly lunch with a difference, this special fundraiser will include live streaming of the Ascot races, a welcome drink and bespoke afternoon tea.

As well as the races, guests will enjoy real betting totes, music, a photobooth, raffle, auction, fully licensed bar and a best dressed contest, all while raising money for the hospice, which provides incredible palliative care across West Northamptonshire.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice Community and Events Fundraiser Sarah Sturman said: “This brand-new event is an exciting immersive experience where people can have a good time out with friends and enjoy a glamorous afternoon. You get all the fun of the races without actually having to travel out of town! Plus, it doesn’t matter if it rains!”

The first race will start at 2.30pm and the last race is at 6.10pm. Guests are invited to ‘dress to impress’ and must be aged 18 or over.

Early bird tickets cost £45 each until 21st April. After that tickets will cost £50 per person. A table of 10 is £450. Table seating is allocated prior to the event. Please email [email protected] if there is another booking you would like to be seated with.

For more information and to book your tickets visit www.cynthiaspencer.org.uk/royal-ascot-ladies-day

Mercure Hotel Northampton is venue sponsor for the event. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available. Email [email protected] or call 01604973340 for more details.