For firms looking for an alternative to the traditional dinner and dance Christmas party, Stanwick Lakes is offering an afternoon of festive creativity.

Treat the team to a two or three course Christmas lunch followed by a choice of festive team activities: create a chunky knit stocking, craft a handmade willow decoration, make a seasonal festive wreath or paint a ceramic decoration.

Designed for up to 40 people, these special ‘feast and festivities’ Christmas packages offer companies and organisations the opportunity to get away from the desk and get into the Christmas spirit – without the hangover.

Jemma Hough, Stanwick Lakes’ Commercial Manager, said: “Our creative workshops are popular all year round so we thought we’d introduce them at Christmas to offer a festive work party that’s a bit different to the standard night out, which are not for everyone.

“Spend the afternoon as a team in our cosy setting overlooking the lake, listening to some seasonal songs while you create your own Christmas masterpiece.”

For more details email [email protected] or complete the online enquiry form ( https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/corporate-group-christmas-packages/?Group_Christmas_Packages_%7C_Stanwick_Lakes_%7C_Nature%2C_Heritage%2C_Adventure). Companies are advised to book soon as there is limited availability, with prices depending on the selected activity – these are listed on the website. ( https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/corporate-group-christmas-packages/)

For more details about all Christmas events at Stanwick Lakes visit the website. ( https://stanwicklakes.org.uk/christmas-at-stanwick-lakes-2024/)

Stanwick Lakes, which is an environmental charity managed by Rockingham Forest Trust, is located near Rushden in Northamptonshire and can be accessed off the A45.

Follow Stanwick Lakes on Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.