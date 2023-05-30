An exhibition of paintings and film created by Ukrainian artists will be on display at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery between Saturday 3 and Sunday 18 June.

It is the first time the exhibition, curated by Ukrainian organisation Golden Time Talent and provided in partnership with the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and Northampton Town Council, will be displayed in the United Kingdom, having previously toured the United Arab Emirates and Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This War Painted’ portrays the stories of a war-torn country from 34 Ukrainian artists’ perspectives, almost a year and a half since the Russian invasion of the country. All paintings will be available to purchase and proceeds will go back to the Ukrainian community.

'The Freedom' by Katerynq Makarova

Councillor Adam Brown, West Northamptonshire Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Leisure, said: “We are delighted that Golden Time Talent have chosen Northampton as the first place in the UK to show this exhibition.

“This display of art expresses an array of emotions, ranging from sadness and despair, to hope and unity – a true reflection of real-life experiences from the Ukrainian community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming the exhibition to the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery and showcasing the works of these talented artists.”

Northampton Museum and Art Gallery will host the exhibition in the Central Hall, where 48 paintings will be displayed alongside an accompanying film showing the artists painting in their homeland.

Visitors can see ‘This War Painted’ at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery on Guildhall Road, from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm and on Sundays from midday until 5pm. Entry is free.

Councillor Jane Birch, Chair of the Community Services Committee at Northampton Town Council, said: “We thank the Ukrainian artists for sharing their experiences with us first-hand. Northampton Town Council has worked closely with Golden Time Talent to continue our support of the Ukrainian people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this exhibition we have the pleasure to learn more about the lives and culture of our Ukrainian guests who have made Northampton their home.

“We encourage people from Northampton and beyond to take this opportunity to visit the exhibition and reflect on the experiences of the Ukrainian people and explore the fascinating works within the museum and gallery.”