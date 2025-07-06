Exhibition of local artwork to be held at Boughton House

Pop up art exhibition.

To kick off the Northants and Rutland Open Studios, six local artists have collaborated to produce an exciting exhibition of their work which will be held in the cafe and coach house on the Boughton estate throughout August.

The artists taking part are, Angela Hooton, Annabell Benjamin, Claire Pascall, Juliette Bracher, Kathryn Brown and Nathan Litchfield. All artwork is original and will be available for sale.

The exhibition encompasses many styles , illustrative, portraiture, equine, nature, animals and landscapes in all mediums from watercolour to charcoal.

Free entry to the exhibition at Boughton House, Geddington Road, Kettering NN14 1BJ. From 1st-31st August, Thursdays to Mondays 1-5 pm.

Go to the NROS website

www.nros.co.uk

For a preview of their work or click on the link below to download the NROS festival brochure.

https://online.fliphtml5.com/ripov/azjn/#p=1