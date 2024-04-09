Exhibition by Northamptonshire artists celebrating Lamport Hall opens
Organised by Northants and Rutland Open Studios, the exhibition in the historic stableyard (which recently featured in Netflix’s The Crown series) runs until 22 August and gives visitors a chance to explore what Lamport means for local artists and the impact the Hall has had on the local arts scene in recent years. There is a varied display of paintings, textiles, glass and mixed media on the theme of Inspired by Lamport, and the exhibition is free to enter and open on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.
Katie Boyce, director of NROS said
“Lamport Hall has been a huge supporter of NROS for the last few years and we are proud to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary with this exhibition which showcases a few of our 300+ members. It’s a little teaser for our September festival when we’ll be taking over and filling the stableyard with hundreds of beautiful works from our local artists!”
The exhibition is open 10am-3pm every Wednesday and Thursday from 3 April to 22 August in the stable yard and entry is free, although there is a charge for entry to the house and gardens.
Lamport Hall are hosting a series of event this year as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, more information is available on their website www.lamporthall.co.uk
To take part in future NROS exhibitions including the September festival, visit www.nros.co.uk