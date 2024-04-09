Exhibition by Northamptonshire artists celebrating Lamport Hall opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by Northants and Rutland Open Studios, the exhibition in the historic stableyard (which recently featured in Netflix’s The Crown series) runs until 22 August and gives visitors a chance to explore what Lamport means for local artists and the impact the Hall has had on the local arts scene in recent years. There is a varied display of paintings, textiles, glass and mixed media on the theme of Inspired by Lamport, and the exhibition is free to enter and open on Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.

Katie Boyce, director of NROS said

“Lamport Hall has been a huge supporter of NROS for the last few years and we are proud to help them celebrate their 50th anniversary with this exhibition which showcases a few of our 300+ members. It’s a little teaser for our September festival when we’ll be taking over and filling the stableyard with hundreds of beautiful works from our local artists!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is open 10am-3pm every Wednesday and Thursday from 3 April to 22 August in the stable yard and entry is free, although there is a charge for entry to the house and gardens.

Lamport Hall are hosting a series of event this year as part of their 50th anniversary celebrations, more information is available on their website www.lamporthall.co.uk