Exciting new midwife-led pregnancy and wellness centre opens

We are excited to welcome you to The Midwives Circle and Wellness Centre in Kettering, Northamptonshire. Where people can experience a variety of services to enhance their health and wellbeing in all stages of life. We are four registered and passionate midwives, who specialise in specific practices. Services which value and understand the importance of the pregnancy journey and the experiences that can occur during this period of life. We want to create a safe space for the community to share the experience of pregnancy and life-long stages together, to create memories and empower their health and wellbeing choices. We support all women and their families from fertility, to pregnancy and beyond. Our services include a wide range of complementary therapies from fertility, pregnancy, education sessions, menopause and general health and wellbeing all under one roof. We offer educational services and groups for the preparation for birth and for when baby arrives. We also offer links to many other private services for pregnancy and general health and wellbeing for all the family. If you are interested in our services, please visit our website at www.midwivescircleandwellness.co.uk