Exciting hands-on farming event coming to Wellingborough shopping centre

Swansgate Shopping Centre is inviting families to get their hands dirty and embrace the joys of nature at their "From Farm to Bloom" event on Thursday, 10th April, from 11 AM to 3 PM.

This free, interactive experience is perfect for all ages, offering a chance to explore fun farming activities and even plant a mini garden to take home. This event is a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and enjoy a day of nature-inspired fun for all ages.

Adding to the excitement, Daylight Centre Fellowship will be joining the event to share insights into their Veggie Patch Campaign, promoting sustainable gardening and healthy eating in the community. They will also be selling their homegrown veggie boxes, bedding plants, hanging baskets and wooden crafts.

The centre has also reached out to local schools within Wellingborough to collaborate with their ‘Kindness Garden’ where decorated flower stencils will be displayed and will showcase the talent from the primary schools in Wellingborough. The centre is encouraging schools to take part. If your school would like to participate and be in with the chance to win a day trip to the Daylight Centre veggie patch, contact Swangate Shopping Centre.

Swansgate Shopping Centre’s Marketing and Tenant Liaison Coordinator, Fiona Stevens said: "We are delighted to bring this hands-on event to the community, offering families a chance to connect with nature and learn about sustainable farming in a fun and engaging way. We can’t wait to see everyone getting involved and taking home their very own plants."

The event will take place within the shopping centre, making it an easy and accessible way for visitors to enjoy a unique experience while shopping.

Event Details:

Location: Swansgate Shopping Centre

Date: Thursday, 10th April

Time: 11 AM – 3 PM

Admission: Free