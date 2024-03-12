Exciting chance to explore Sessions House this month with 'The Mystery Tours'!

Delighted to announce that the next 'Mystery Tour - Crime and Punishment' will take place inside Sessions House! Be prepared to be transported back in time to the year 1678 and the opening of this historic building. Witness one of the last witch trials of 1705, explore the court rooms, cells and amble down the 'Walk of Shame' to the 'New Drop' gallows site. This is your chance to decide who is guilty; but be careful you don't end up in the dock under the 'Waggling Tongue'. Book now for this interactive adventure; if you dare www.themysterytours.com! Tickets: £15 plus booking fee. Meeting point: outside the front of Sessions House.