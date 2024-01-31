News you can trust since 1931
Everything Changes at The Old Savoy

Everything Changes Saturday 29 June 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pmEVERYTHING CHANGES - TAKE THAT TRIBUTE SHOW Feat. ROBBIE!Book tickets now at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 31st Jan 2024, 15:37 GMT
The time is coming, don’t be late – prepare for, what could be, the greatest night of your lives…

The only production in which Gary, Mark, Howard and Robbie headline a fully-live spectacular featuring a 10-piece, uber-talented show, singers, dancers & LIVE band.

Everything Changes presents a 2 hour spectacular where everybody will be singing and dancing all night long. Enjoy all of Take That’s greatest hits; Pray, Shine, Greatest Day, These Days, Back for Good, Patience, Never Forget and Everything Changes. From 90s Nostalgia to current records.

Fellow anthems Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Millennium, Angels, She’s the One and Candy feature as Robbie Williams takes centre stage.

Come and join us as we celebrate the best music from Take That.

