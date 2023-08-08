News you can trust since 1931
Everything Changes

29th June 2024 at 7:30pm
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read

EVERYTHING CHANGES - TAKE THAT TRIBUTE SHOW Feat. ROBBIE!

The time is coming, don’t be late – prepare for, what could be, the greatest night of your lives...

The only production in which Gary, Mark, Howard and Robbie headline a fully-live spectacular featuring a 10-piece, uber-talented show, singers, dancers & LIVE band.

Everything Changes
Everything Changes presents a 2 hour spectacular where everybody will be singing and dancing all night long. Enjoy all of Take That's greatest hits; Pray, Shine, Greatest Day, These Days, Back for Good, Patience, Never Forget and Everything Changes. From 90s Nostalgia to current records.

Fellow anthems Let Me Entertain You, Rock DJ, Millennium, Angels, She’s the One and Candy feature as Robbie Williams takes centre stage.

Come and join us as we celebrate the best music from Take That.

https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/everything-changes/