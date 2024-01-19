Escapes launches a series of free cinema screenings across the UK

Supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, Escapes is on a mission to bring everyone to local cinemas to enjoy the big screen experience and independent film.Escapes will begin in February with over 15,000 free cinema tickets available to screenings in 126 cinemas across the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Escapes, supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience and discover independent cinema. Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only as a special occasion, or someone who is keen to uncover new experiences, Escapes is on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema with free screenings.

Based on a true story, heartbreaking sports drama The Iron Claw will be the first film previewed in 126 independent cinemas on the evening of Monday 5th February, with more than 15,000 free cinema tickets available. From Cornwall to Edinburgh, Neath to Belfast, London, Birmingham and more, cinemas nationwide have joined Escapes to give everyone the opportunity to grab a free ticket and escape to the cinema this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes promises a destination for everyone. Escapes will partner with leading cinema chains including Picturehouse and Reel cinemas, as well as independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema, which stands as the only surviving pre-Second World War cinema in Nottingham, to Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, the Cellb Cinema & Arts Centre in Wales and many more.

A darkened cinema. A busy audience sits on red velvet seats looking up at the screen. On-screen is a

Ahead of its official UK cinema release on Friday 9th February, Escapes will offer UK audiences one of the first opportunities to watch The Iron Claw. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, it tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.

Launching with a whole year of free independent film, every month Escapes will announce a new film to preview. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets