Escapes launches a series of free cinema screenings across the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Escapes, supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, is offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience and discover independent cinema. Whether someone that rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema, someone who treasures a visit but only as a special occasion, or someone who is keen to uncover new experiences, Escapes is on a mission to bring new audiences to the cinema with free screenings.
Based on a true story, heartbreaking sports drama The Iron Claw will be the first film previewed in 126 independent cinemas on the evening of Monday 5th February, with more than 15,000 free cinema tickets available. From Cornwall to Edinburgh, Neath to Belfast, London, Birmingham and more, cinemas nationwide have joined Escapes to give everyone the opportunity to grab a free ticket and escape to the cinema this year.
Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes promises a destination for everyone. Escapes will partner with leading cinema chains including Picturehouse and Reel cinemas, as well as independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema, which stands as the only surviving pre-Second World War cinema in Nottingham, to Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, the Cellb Cinema & Arts Centre in Wales and many more.
Ahead of its official UK cinema release on Friday 9th February, Escapes will offer UK audiences one of the first opportunities to watch The Iron Claw. Starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White and Harris Dickinson, it tells the true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers who make history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Helping to make cinema more accessible, all Escapes screenings of The Iron Claw will be presented with descriptive subtitles on screen.
Launching with a whole year of free independent film, every month Escapes will announce a new film to preview. Tickets are FREE and available for sign up now via: escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets
Escapes confirmed locations: England; Bath, Brighton, Birmingham, Cambridge, Chester, Cheshire, Cornwall, Coventry, Cumbria, Derby, Devon, Gloucestershire, Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth, Hertfordshire, Kent, Lancashire, Lincolnshire, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Middlesex, Newcastle, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Northumberland, Norwich, Nottingham, Oxford, Sheffield, Shropshire, Somerset, Staffordshire, Suffolk, Surrey, Tynemouth, Wiltshire, Yorkshire. Wales, Fishguard, Port Talbot, Neath. Scotland; AberfeldyAnnan, Edinburgh,Dumfries, Stirling, Inverness, Montrose, Thurso, Falkirk, Greenock, Sterling, Bathgate, Portree. Northern Ireland; Belfast, Londonderry, Newry, Omagh, Shetland.