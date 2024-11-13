Escapes announces free tickets for Grand Theft Hamlet at more than 150 cinema screenings in the UK

By Becca Fergus
Contributor
Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:46 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Escapes, supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, is thrilled to announce the return of its eighth edition of Escapes this December. Screening Grand Theft Hamlet, Escapes is offering free cinema screenings at over 150 independent cinemas across the UK.

From seasoned cinema-goers to those looking for new experiences, Escapes shines a light on independent films in beautiful, local venues— for free.

Escapes is offering an exclusive preview of this unmissable film on Monday, December 2 with over 15,000 free tickets available at independent cinemas across the UK. This will be one of the first opportunities to experience Grand Theft Hamlet before its official release.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The programme’s latest highlight is the exclusive preview of the highly anticipated documentary, which is an inspiring, hilarious, and unexpectedly moving film that blends theatre, video games, and friendship.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.
Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Set against the backdrop of the UK’s third lockdown in January 2021, Grand Theft Hamlet follows two theatre actors, Sam and Mark, who are struggling with the isolation, fear, and uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. As the two spend their days in the virtual world of Grand Theft Auto, they stumble across a hidden theatre in the game and a wild idea is born - they decide to stage a full production of Hamlet within the game itself.

What follows is a ridiculous, hilarious, and ultimately heartwarming adventure as they battle disruptive griefers and face numerous technical challenges, as Sam and Mark’s journey reveals surprising truths about life, friendship, and the enduring power of Shakespeare.

As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Escapes will present all screenings of Grand Theft Hamlet with descriptive subtitles, ensuring that the film is accessible to a wider audience. Whether you’re a dedicated film lover or someone who rarely visits the cinema, Escapes makes it easy and free to enjoy independent cinema at local venues, from the Whitley Bay Jam Jar to Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema and Curzon Oxford. This year’s lineup offers the perfect chance to rediscover the magic of cinema with friends and family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tickets for Grand Theft Hamlet are now available for free at escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets, and all upcoming screenings can be reserved via escapes.cinematik.app.

Escapes confirmed locations:

England: Acton, Ambleside, Annan, Birmingham, Blackburn, Borehamwood, Boston, Bridgwater, Burnham on Crouch, Burnley, Bury St Edmunds, Catterick, Chippenham, Chorley, Cleethorpes, Corby, Croydon, Doncaster, East Riding, Ealing, Fakenham, Fareham, Falmouth, Farnham, Fishguard, Folkestone, Grantham, Greenock, Herne Bay, High Wycombe, Hull, Ipswich, Kingston upon Hull, Leeds, Lichfield, London, Lytham St Annes, Manchester, Malvern, Mablethorpe, Newcastle upon Tyne, Neath, New Brighton, Newlyn, Newry, Nottingham, Penrith, Plymouth, Port Talbot, Portsmouth, Reading, Richmond, Rochdale, Redruth, Sheffield, Sidcup, Sunderland, Sutton, Truro, Wakefield, Widnes, Woking, Wisbech, Wotton, Worthing

Scotland: Annan, Cumbernauld, Clydebank, Edinburgh, Greenock, Helensburgh, Kirkwall, Montrose, Portree, Stirling

Northern Ireland: Belfast, Derry, Londonderry, Newry, Omagh

Wales: Aberystwyth, Barry, Brynamman, Fishguard, Haverfordwest, Neath, Port Talbot

x

Related topics:National LotteryNottingham
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice